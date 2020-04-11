Here's A Tyre Being Exploded Under Sheet Ice, Because Why Not
Ever wondered how it might look if you pumped up a tyre to the point of destruction under a big sheet of ice? Wonder no more...
We love YouTube channels that seek to answer questions people didn’t even think to ask. One such outfit is Beyond the Press, sister to the wildly popular Hydraulic Press Channel.
While HPC deals solely in the destruction of objects using the titular press, anything goes at Beyond the Press. This video, for instance, involves pumping up a tyre in water to the point of exploding. Oh, and the water in question was a lake covered by a sheet of ice.
As anticipated, the results are dramatic, even though the tyre was detonated under a particularly thick slab of ice. In fact, it knocked over one of the cameras, unfortunately leading to the loss of the footage. Thankfully, the other cameras captured the action just fine.
Make sure you stick around for the slow-motion shot.
1 comment