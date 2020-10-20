or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 1
News

Here's A Naked Gordon Murray T.50 Test Mule Firing Up For The First Time

GMA has shown off an Ultima-based development car for the T.50 hypercar, which is called 'George'...

Remind me later

We’re itching to see and hear the 12,100rpm Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 driven in anger. With development on the car set to be ongoing for some time, though, we’ll have to settle for little nuggets like this.

What you’re looking at here is ‘George’, a very early development mule for GMA’s McLaren F1 spiritual successor. The T.50’s 654bhp, 3.9-litre V12 is present and correct in its midship placement, but it’s not mounted in the carbon fibre tub intended for the production version. It’s too early for that, so George is instead based around the tubular space frame and rolling chassis of an Ultima.

Here's A Naked Gordon Murray T.50 Test Mule Firing Up For The First Time - News

As Kevin Doyle from GMA’s vehicle development team explains to Indycar legend Dario Franchitti (who joined the project a few weeks ago), it’s all about getting a head start on engine calibration while the carbon monocoques are prepared. The complete powertrain is present, along with the Xtrac six-speed manual gearbox and shift mechanism that’ll go in the final car.

At present, the engine is restricted to 4000rpm, but as the calibration work continues, more of the V12’s 12,100rpm capability will be unlocked. Thus far we’ve ‘only’ heard it rev up to 8000rpm.

Here's A Naked Gordon Murray T.50 Test Mule Firing Up For The First Time - News

As a final treat, we get to hear this naked, hypercar mutant start-up and idle for a few seconds. It’s short but sweet and gives us a tantalising teaser of what’s to come.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Truck-Integrated Solar Panels Could Power Tools, Lights And Even The Truck Itself News Sorry, The Porsche Cayman GT4's N/A 4.0 Won't Be Used In The 911 News Porsche's Sports Car Boss Says Engines Will Get Bigger, But It's Not All Good News News Montreal Green Is Your New Favourite Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Colour News The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept Is Futuristic And Weirdly Cute News New RAM 1500 TRX: Everything Is Better With A 702bhp HEMI V8 News Take A Look At The Next Mercedes S-Class And Its Screen-Fest Interior News The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Now Even Faster And Easier To Charge

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or