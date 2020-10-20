Here's A Naked Gordon Murray T.50 Test Mule Firing Up For The First Time

We’re itching to see and hear the 12,100rpm Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 driven in anger. With development on the car set to be ongoing for some time, though, we’ll have to settle for little nuggets like this.

What you’re looking at here is ‘George’, a very early development mule for GMA’s McLaren F1 spiritual successor. The T.50’s 654bhp, 3.9-litre V12 is present and correct in its midship placement, but it’s not mounted in the carbon fibre tub intended for the production version. It’s too early for that, so George is instead based around the tubular space frame and rolling chassis of an Ultima.