Hennessey’s 850bhp Supercharged Mustang GT350 Sounds Brutal At Full Throttle

Hennessey Performance knows a thing or two about making American muscle cars go fast and sound fantastic. In fact, there’s got to be few who do it better. One of the firm’s latest creations is a supercharged version of the Ford Mustang GT350, which you can hear at full blast in this new video.

The HPE850 kit boosts the V8’s power to 858bhp at 7700rpm, with peak shove of 673lb ft at 4600rpm. This ‘Voodoo’ engine package adds a 3.0-litre supercharger, induction and exhaust mods and a two-year or 24,000-mile warranty. It’ll shrink a standing quarter-mile down to 10.8 seconds at 133mph after hitting 60mph in 3.3 seconds. What really matters, though, is how epic it sounds. We’re sure the old gent in this video, who has just had this very car upgraded, will enjoy it very much on the way home.