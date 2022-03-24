Hennessey Venom F5 Hits 271.6MPH In Latest High-Speed Test

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Youtube/HennesseyPerformanceF5

In the latest Hennessey Venom F5 test run in February, the hypercar managed to hit a staggering 271.6mph at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida. A video documenting the run has just been released for speed freaks to pore over. Perhaps more impressively, Hennessey doesn’t seem to have even been trying. The run was reportedly intended to conduct calibrations on the steering, braking, engine and aerodynamics, and the real goal wasn’t even to reach higher speeds than before.

The Venom F5 is propelled to these exhilarating velocities by a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which produces a mind-boggling 1792bhp – all of which is sent to the rear wheels. Weighing in at just 1360kg means it has a power-to-weight ratio of 1.3bhp per kg, which Hennessey claims is the highest of any road car. The ultimate goal is for the Henessey Venom F5 to breach the difficult 300mph barrier and reach the F5’s theoretical 311mph top speed. This most recent run suggests the target is just over the horizon.