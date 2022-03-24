or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 6 hours ago
News

Hennessey Venom F5 Hits 271.6MPH In Latest High-Speed Test

The Henessey Venom F5 hypercar is one step closer to achieving its 300+mph ambitions

Remind me later
Youtube/HennesseyPerformanceF5

In the latest Hennessey Venom F5 test run in February, the hypercar managed to hit a staggering 271.6mph at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida. A video documenting the run has just been released for speed freaks to pore over.

Perhaps more impressively, Hennessey doesn’t seem to have even been trying. The run was reportedly intended to conduct calibrations on the steering, braking, engine and aerodynamics, and the real goal wasn’t even to reach higher speeds than before.

Hennessey Venom F5 Hits 271.6MPH In Latest High-Speed Test - News

The Venom F5 is propelled to these exhilarating velocities by a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which produces a mind-boggling 1792bhp – all of which is sent to the rear wheels. Weighing in at just 1360kg means it has a power-to-weight ratio of 1.3bhp per kg, which Hennessey claims is the highest of any road car.

The ultimate goal is for the Henessey Venom F5 to breach the difficult 300mph barrier and reach the F5’s theoretical 311mph top speed. This most recent run suggests the target is just over the horizon.

Hennessey Venom F5 Hits 271.6MPH In Latest High-Speed Test - News

Hennessey isn’t the only North American brand chasing these extreme speed targets, the SSC Tuatara hit an eye-watering top speed of 286mph in a test run in 2021. Both hypercars are yet to hit the coveted 300mph, but it’s just a matter of time. Bugatti has hit 304.77mph with a prototype version of the Chiron Super Sport 300+, although it didn’t qualify as an official record, given the recorded speed wasn’t the average velocity of a two-way run.

Hennessey founder John Hennessey has stated that the focus for a while will be on selling cars, and that the brand is set to deliver 12 Venom F5s this year if everything goes to plan. It’s only available with a single-clutch semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox and has a price tag of $2.1 million (around £1.59 million), but if you’re tempted to buy one, the bad news is that the car has long been sold out and is limited to a total of 24 units.

0 comments

Recommended News Abandoned Spanish BMW Dealership Filled With Motoring Icons Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Here's How The Nissan Z Sounds Under Load News Tragic 10-Vehicle Nurburgring Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 7 Injured News This One-Off Porsche 911 Resotomod Will Have You Drooling Over A 996 News Watch The Hennessey Venom F5 Belch Flames On Its Way To 250mph News Watch The First 10-Second Toyota GR Yaris Hurl Itself Down The Quarter Mile News The Totem GT Super Is An Alfa Romeo Restomod With A 600bhp Giulia GTA V6 News Wild Concept Previews A (Sort Of) Lexus LFA Successor News This Is Probably The Huayra-Replacing Pagani C10

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or