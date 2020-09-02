or register
Tuning

Hennessey Already Planning A Six-Wheeled, 1200bhp Ram 1500 TRX

The New Ram 1500 TRX wasn't ridiculous enough for Hennessey, so the tuner is preparing this 'Mammoth 6x6' as a horsepower-heavy solution

Product planning at Hennessey seems to largely consist of looking at something silly with enormous amounts of power and extracting yet more silliness and shove. The Ram 1500 TRX is a perfect case in point. You’d think a 702bhp pick-up truck is peak automotive ridiculousness, but no - Hennessey has announced it’s to take this Hellcat-powered rig and give it an additional 500bhp plus an extra rear axle.

The result will be christened the ‘Mammoth 6x6’. It won’t actually use the TRX’s 6.2-litre supercharged V8, with the Texan tuner instead fitting a 7.0-litre Hellephant crate engine that’s been tickled to produce 1200bhp. This should nicely counter the inevitable weight gain from the lengthened rear-end and that third axle.

With a mere 702bhp, the Ram 1500 TRX is clearly crying out for more power.
Along with the power, the fifth and sixth driven wheels and the longer truck bed, the Mammoth will also get new front and rear bumpers, LED lights, a bespoke interior and uprated suspension.

Even in the USA, the market for something this excessive is surely tiny, which is probably why Hennessey is only making three. So, as well as being considerably more powerful than any of the company’s recent 6x6 efforts, it’s also much more exclusive. And much more expensive - it costs $500,000 (including the TRX donor vehicle), compared to $375,000 for the Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6.

It’ll be available to order from 4 September.

2 comments

