Hennessey Already Planning A Six-Wheeled, 1200bhp Ram 1500 TRX

Product planning at Hennessey seems to largely consist of looking at something silly with enormous amounts of power and extracting yet more silliness and shove. The Ram 1500 TRX is a perfect case in point. You’d think a 702bhp pick-up truck is peak automotive ridiculousness, but no - Hennessey has announced it’s to take this Hellcat-powered rig and give it an additional 500bhp plus an extra rear axle.

The result will be christened the ‘Mammoth 6x6’. It won’t actually use the TRX’s 6.2-litre supercharged V8, with the Texan tuner instead fitting a 7.0-litre Hellephant crate engine that’s been tickled to produce 1200bhp. This should nicely counter the inevitable weight gain from the lengthened rear-end and that third axle.