Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis a day ago
News

Green And Gold For Alfa Romeo's Centenary Of The Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo releases limited edition Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models to mark 100 years of the clover.

2023 marks an absurd number of special anniversaries for car makers around the world. It’s the 120th birthday of Ford and Vauxhall this year, the 110th anniversary for Aston Martin and 100 years of Triumph and MG. Alfa Romeo has been around longer than all these manufacturers, so this year it celebrates 100 years since the Quadrifoglio was first introduced. Thought of as a good luck charm, the four leaf clover denotes its high performance models.

And what better way to celebrate performance than to release special editions of its current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models with more power. Admittedly, only 20 more horses, making the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine capable of 520bhp, but tuning for these anniversary editions is designed to optimise stability, agility and cornering speeds.

Available in Rosso Etna (red), Verde Montreal (green) and Nero Vulcano (black), the exterior colour is complemented by gold brake calipers and golden Quadrifoglio badging.

Inside, there’s gold stitching, Alcantara leather seats and steering wheel and carbon fibre trim on the dashboard. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but 100 Giulia and Stelvio anniversary models will be available to order in the UK.

