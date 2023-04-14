Green And Gold For Alfa Romeo's Centenary Of The Quadrifoglio

2023 marks an absurd number of special anniversaries for car makers around the world. It’s the 120th birthday of Ford and Vauxhall this year, the 110th anniversary for Aston Martin and 100 years of Triumph and MG. Alfa Romeo has been around longer than all these manufacturers, so this year it celebrates 100 years since the Quadrifoglio was first introduced. Thought of as a good luck charm, the four leaf clover denotes its high performance models.

And what better way to celebrate performance than to release special editions of its current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models with more power. Admittedly, only 20 more horses, making the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine capable of 520bhp, but tuning for these anniversary editions is designed to optimise stability, agility and cornering speeds.