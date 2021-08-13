Gaze Upon The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is a crucial part of the calendar for the world’s well-healed car collectors. It’s often where limited-run supercars are launched - in the hope that all the people in brightly coloured trousers will get their chequebooks out. This year, Aston Martin has unveiled its new Valkyrie Spider, which gets a removable roof panel so you can enjoy a hypercar and the prevailing weather at the same time. Like other mid-engined hypercars, the air intakes dictate that the Spider is more of a targa than a full drop-top. But that means your expensive haircut won’t be ruined when you nip out in the (presumably) multi-million pound roadster.

The Spider instantly appeals with the chance to hear Aston’s 1139bhp hybrid V12 in all its 11,000rpm glory. Shivers down the spine will come as standard. The engine is untouched, but the Valkyrie Spider will still manage 205mph with the roof down. Reattach the roof and you’ll be good for another 12mph.

Instead, work has been focused on the carbon-fibre structure and the car’s aerodynamics. You’ll notice that there are no massive spoilers to take away from the car’s beautiful styling, yet in track mode the Valkyrie Spider produces over 1400kg of downforce at 150mph. Aston says the road-legal Spider gives the performance of an LMP1 Le Mans car. There’s no faffing about when the sun makes an appearance, as once the doors are opened the roof can just be lifted off and stowed away. Most of the roof panel is carbon fibre to keep it light and keep the centre of gravity low. Those doors, meanwhile, are new to the Spider and open in a dihedral fashion, whereas the coupe has gullwing doors.