Forget V8 Power, The Chevrolet Corvette Is Going Green

Youtube/Chevrolet

It may be famed for its roaring V8 engines, but the Chevrolet Corvette is going electric, and hybrid. It’s now been confirmed that the all-American performance car will be available as an all-wheel-drive hybrid and a purely electric model in the coming years. Chevrolet has even uploaded a video of the first Corvette prototype with four driven wheels in history. From the video - complete with revealing slow motion footage - the front wheels can clearly be seen scrabbling for traction in the snow. It’s likely that the front axle will be powered by an electric motor, while the rear wheels will continue to be driven by a mid-mounted petrol engine.

GM President Mark Reuss made the confirmation, and suggested the hybrid Corvette should be hitting showrooms in the US from as early as 2023. The all-electric model is likely to follow on after, probably with all-wheel drive if Chevrolet chooses a dual motor layout. If rumours of around 600bhp are correct, that kind of power will probably come from more than one motor. See also: 670bhp Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brings The Wings And Lots Of V8 Noise While details for the electric Corvette are scarce, it could serve as a halo model for Chevrolet’s forthcoming ‘Ultium’ battery technology and the brand is known to have trademarked the ‘E-Ray’ name, which could sit alongside the current Corvette’s ‘Stingray’ badging.