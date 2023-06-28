or register
Ford Mustang GT4 Debuts As Customer-Racing Pony

The new, seventh-generation Mustang has transformed into a GT4 car for customer racing types

Fancy taking the new Ford Mustang racing? You now can, thanks to this, the all-new Mustang GT4. We have - sort of - seen it before, because the GT4 was bundled in with the reveal of the Mustang GT3 by way of a render, but this one’s the real deal, and it looks nicely mean photographed at Belgium’s iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

As with the Mustang GT3 plus both the road-going and racing versions of the Ford GT, the Mustang GT4 is built by Multimatic, using the Mustang Dark Horse as a starting point. The Canadian firm’s trick ‘DSSV’ or Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers feature on the car - these have some of the benefits of active dampers despite being passive.

Up front, there’s a Ford Performance-built version of the same Coyote V8 found in the road car, which powers the rear wheels via a pneumatic paddle-shift-operated Holinger dog-ring gearbox. The bodywork features natural fibres in its construction, and, of course, there’s the usual GT4-regulation-friendly aero kit feature a decent-size - but considerably smaller than GT3-spec - rear wing.

As far as technical details go, that’s about all we’ve been told for now. There’s no word on price, either, but to give you some idea of how much it might be, the BMW M4 GT4 is around £160,000.

The GT4 category is hugely popular, so there’ll be plenty of opportunities to see this car in action wherever you are in the world. So don’t feel too sad if you haven’t the resources to race one yourself.

Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook had this to say of the new racer:

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup. It’s placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program. With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

