Ford Focus ST Track Pack Aims At The Civic Type R With Adjustable Suspension And Bigger Brakes

Fast Ford fans rejoice! The recently facelifted Focus ST is getting a Track Pack which will allow enthusiastic drivers to attack the race track and enjoy a more focussed experience (pun very much intended). It’s been developed at the Nurburgring and the result is a more agile and responsive hot hatch that can be tweaked to the driver’s own tastes. The first main upgrade is to the suspension – the Focus ST track pack gives it adjustable KW Automotive coilovers which can be fine tuned for responsiveness. The dampers offer 12-step adjustment for upward response, and 16-step adjustment for rebound meaning the driver can change the settings to suit their favourite circuits.

Complementing the new suspension setup is a set of 19-inch high-strength lightweight alloy wheels. Ford says these are 10 percent lighter than the standard wheels, helping the car to change direction much faster. These wheels come wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. For increased stopping power the Track Pack gives the Focus ST front brake discs that are 10 percent larger than the standard ones. These work alongside Brembo four-piston calipers which provide much stronger grab and dissipate the heat from braking much faster than the standard brakes, therefore mitigating brake fade on hardcore track sessions. These are finished in an eye-catching shade of red.