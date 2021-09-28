Ford Bronco Sport Rolls 120 Metres After Falling From Notorious Mountain Pass

Although it’s hard to make out, the vehicle seen in these images is, or rather was, a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. The crossover was driven the wrong way down the notoriously difficult Black Bear Pass in Colorado on Sunday until the 23-year-old driver realised her mistake and attempted to turn around.

The passenger left the car to help the driver negotiate the manoeuvre, but after two of the Bronco Sport’s went too high on an embankment, the car started to roll. And continue to do so for an estimated 120 metres. The driver and a dog were ejected from the Bronco as it fell, and although both survived, the driver suffered serious injuries. She was treated on the scene and later taken to the nearby Telluride Regional Medical Center. The dog was treated for minor injuries by a local vet.