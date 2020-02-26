or register
For €7500 Porsche Will Paint Your Gigantified Fingerprint On A 911

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has announced a new service for 911 owners wishing to take personalisation to a whole new level

As a general rule, owners of nice cars want to keep fingerprints off paintwork. Unless you have a 911, that is, and you like the look of this latest customisation service from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Stuttgart’s personalisation specialists are now offering to use new technology to paint a gigantic version of your own fingerprint onto the bonnet of a 911, with “other customer-specific designs” becoming available at a later date.

Porsche describes the operation of the robotic painting machine as “similar to that of an inkjet printer”. Its “print head” can apply paint to three-dimensional surfaces with zero overspray, allowing for complex shapes to be flawlessly created. The finish, Porsche says, is “clearly superior to film application”.

There’s no security risk, as Porsche makes sure biometric data “is processed so as to make sure it cannot be used for an unauthorised purpose”. We’ve no idea how, but that’s nice to know.

What might put you off, though, is the price. In Germany, the cost of the service is €7500.

0 comments

