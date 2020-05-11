or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 11 hours ago 8
Tuning

'First' Wrecked Chevrolet C8 Corvette In A Bad Way, But Due A Four-Rotor Conversion

Rob Dahm has bought what seems to be the first crashed customer C8 Corvette, and he has grand plans for it

Remind me later

One poor C8 Chevrolet Corvette owner in Florida went from the highs of taking the keys to seeing their mid-engined sports car wiped out by an apparently drunk driver. There’s a silver lining to this sad story, however - the stricken ‘Vette has been snapped up by Rob Dahm, who’s pledged to give it a four-rotor conversion.

This might seem like a curious and perhaps even sacrilegious choice, but there’s some history at play here. The XP-895 prototype predecessor to V8-powered Aerovette concept was powered by - you guessed it - a four-rotor Wankel unit made by joining a pair of Chevrolet Vega engines.

Chevrolet - 'First' Wrecked Chevrolet C8 Corvette In A Bad Way, But Due A Four-Rotor Conversion - Tuning

Dahm also has previous in this arena, having converted a C5 Corvette to rotary power. However, with the Aerovette and the XP-895 being mid-engined, the current ‘Vette with its midship layout seems all the more fitting.

Unfortunately, the car he’ll be working on is in a bad way. Billed as the first crashed C8 (probably the first wrecked customer car - one of GM’s C8 pre-production prototypes was very publically crashed last year), it has significant front end damage, including a bent subframe. It also has a ‘notice of destruction’, so it won’t be possible to get it back on the road again.

Dahm’s previous projects are suitably bonkers enough for us to have no doubts about this C8’s rosy future, however. The first order of business will be to nurse it back to health in its stock configuration before the build project begins in earnest. We’re can’t wait to see it progress.

More Chevrolet posts

8 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning The Abt RS6-R Accelerates To 62mph As Fast As A McLaren 570S Tuning The New Ford Focus ST Can Be Boosted To 324bhp Using An App Tuning Abt Sportsline Has Added Power And Meanness To The Audi RS4 Tuning The 789bhp, 1000Nm Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Is Ready For The Apocalypse Tuning Novitec Has Given The McLaren Senna 900bhp And A New Set Of Lungs Tuning Manhart's £250k Audi RS Q8 Is Good For 900bhp And 800lb ft Tuning Watch A Toyota GR Supra Engine Dyno At 750whp With A Modest(ish) Tune Tuning Abt's First Hybrid Is A 420bhp Audi Q5

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or