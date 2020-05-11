'First' Wrecked Chevrolet C8 Corvette In A Bad Way, But Due A Four-Rotor Conversion

Rob Dahm has bought what seems to be the first crashed customer C8 Corvette, and he has grand plans for it

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

One poor C8 Chevrolet Corvette owner in Florida went from the highs of taking the keys to seeing their mid-engined sports car wiped out by an apparently drunk driver. There’s a silver lining to this sad story, however - the stricken ‘Vette has been snapped up by Rob Dahm, who’s pledged to give it a four-rotor conversion. This might seem like a curious and perhaps even sacrilegious choice, but there’s some history at play here. The XP-895 prototype predecessor to V8-powered Aerovette concept was powered by - you guessed it - a four-rotor Wankel unit made by joining a pair of Chevrolet Vega engines.

Dahm also has previous in this arena, having converted a C5 Corvette to rotary power. However, with the Aerovette and the XP-895 being mid-engined, the current ‘Vette with its midship layout seems all the more fitting. Unfortunately, the car he’ll be working on is in a bad way. Billed as the first crashed C8 (probably the first wrecked customer car - one of GM’s C8 pre-production prototypes was very publically crashed last year), it has significant front end damage, including a bent subframe. It also has a ‘notice of destruction’, so it won’t be possible to get it back on the road again.