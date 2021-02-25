Ferrari Is Joining The Le Mans Hypercar Class In 2023

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Ferrari is making a grand return to the top class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after what’ll be a 50-year absence by the time it happens. Maranello will join the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar category in 2023, the company confirmed in a press release. Development on its car is said to have started in “recent weeks” and is currently in the design and simulation phase. We’ll learn of track testing activities and driver line-ups in “future announcement,” Ferrari said.

Image via RM Sotheby's

It’ll be the third entrant in the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class, competing with Toyota, Peugeot and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. It isn’t the only way to race at the top under the new ACO rules, though. Porsche and Audi will each build a car to the new LMDh regulations shared with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which features a single LMP2-derived chassis and standardised hybrid system. So, by 2023, the top category will have at least six teams duking it out. Hell yes. LMH is, in theory, the more expensive option, giving much more free rein. Manufacturers can either go for a pure prototype design or one based on a road car. If it’s the latter, there need to be at least 25 street-legal versions, although if it’s the former, there still needs to be some vague link to production cars. Ferrari hasn’t yet said which option it’ll go for.