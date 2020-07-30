Ferrari Doesn't Think It Can Win Again Until 2022

Scuderia Ferrari has experienced its worst start to an F1 season in years. The team’s current car has proven to be well off the pace, and three races in, the sport’s most successful team is languishing down in fifth for the constructor’s standings.

You’d think the only way from here would be up, but no - Ferrari is expecting the situation to continue for the foreseeable. Its ‘065’ car has fundamental issues, and a chassis freeze for 2020 and 2021 plus spending caps for next year means it won’t be possible to address the problems. Like some other teams, Ferrari is instead pinning its hopes on the drastic rule changes, now coming into force for 2022 instead of 2021 thanks to Covid-19.

“This year we are not competitive thanks to project errors. We have had a number of structural weaknesses that have existed for some time in aerodynamics and in the dynamics of the vehicle. We have also lost out in engine power,” Ferrari chairman John Elkann told Gazzetta dello Sport.