Ferrari And Playmobil Team Up To Celebrate Enzo Ferrari's 125th Birthday

To mark 125 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari, Playmobil and Ferrari have collaborated to launch the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Designed for children and collectors alike, Playmobil says, “it brings the Italian driving experience to the streets in children’s rooms as well as to collectors’ shelves.”

The scaled down SF90 Stradale is, of course, in the classic Ferrari red and features authentic logos on the bonnet, boot, wheels and steering wheel. As well as an accurate recreation of the aerodynamic bodywork, the interior is replicated in detail with a lit dashboard.