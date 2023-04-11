Ferrari And Playmobil Team Up To Celebrate Enzo Ferrari's 125th Birthday
Here's your chance to own a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, just Playmobil-sized.
To mark 125 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari, Playmobil and Ferrari have collaborated to launch the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Designed for children and collectors alike, Playmobil says, “it brings the Italian driving experience to the streets in children’s rooms as well as to collectors’ shelves.”
The scaled down SF90 Stradale is, of course, in the classic Ferrari red and features authentic logos on the bonnet, boot, wheels and steering wheel. As well as an accurate recreation of the aerodynamic bodywork, the interior is replicated in detail with a lit dashboard.
Two Playmobil figures can sit comfortably inside thanks to a removable roof and windshield and the rear opens up to reveal the V8 engine. Front, rear and dashboard lighting can be controlled from a switch underneath the car.
For the full Ferrari SF90 Stradale experience, two Playmobil figures, complete with sun visors and watches are included, along with two sets of golf clubs – Playmobil-sized unfortunately. Whether it’s intended as a children’s toy or collectible, it’s perfect desk top size at 27cm long, 13cm wide and 7cm tall.
Recommended for those aged five to 99, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale goes on sale this Friday, 14 April 2023. Available for £69.99 you can buy your next Ferrari here.
