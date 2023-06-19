Ferrari 308 With 1000hp Honda Engine: Epic Engine Swap Or Sacrilege?

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, there’s no denying this Ferrari 308 is an insane track machine. Mike from StanceWorks has spent two and a half years creating this Italian-Japanese fusion build. He decided the Ferrari 308 GTBi was “underpowered, overweight, and overpriced,” so he set about to fix this by engine swapping it for a 1000hp turbocharged Honda K24 unit.

Taking inspiration from Time Attack cars, the aim was to make the car lighter and faster, so weight was cut down to 1180kg. Mike fabricated the bodywork to achieve a wider stance, including flared fenders, side skirts and a huge rear wing. Inside, it’s fitted with a full roll cage, racing seats and a stripped back interior with only essential equipment to keep tabs on temperature levels, revs and speed.