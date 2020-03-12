Fast And Furious 9 Release Pushed Back By Almost A Year Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

It's been confirmed that F9 will now be released April 2021 instead of this May due to the impact of Covid-19

If you were looking forward to seeing the new Fast and Furious film this May, we have some disappointing news to bring you - its release has been delayed by over 10 months. The 22 May 2020 F9 debut has been scrapped, with the film instead coming out on 2 April 2021 in North America. Release dates for the rest of the world haven’t yet been confirmed.

Although the outbreak of Covid-19 - now classified by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic - isn’t specifically mentioned in the Twitter statement put out by the filmmakers behind The Fast Saga, there can be no doubt as to what the cause of the delay is. “It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May,” it read, adding, “While we know there is a disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration”.