Fancy A Crash-Damaged Porsche Carrera GT As A Winter Project?

Copart has turned up some wrecked exotic gold this week, with the listing of an accident-damaged Porsche Carrera GT. A nice one will normally cost you a seven-figure sum in the US - prices have been on the rise, and a few months ago, Mecum auctioned one in Monterey that shot past its $900,000 - £1 million estimate. The hammer eventually fell at a punchy $1.2 million. Don’t be thinking this is a way to get an absolute bargain of a Carrera GT, though. With over a week still to run on the online auction at the time of writing, the bidding is already at $384,000 (£290,000).

Even if the final price is well below the ~$1 million going rate for an undamaged CGT, it’s best to assume the repair costs are going to be astronomical, even if you decide to take on as much of the work yourself as possible. The good news, at least, is the damage seems to be restricted to one corner. See also: You Can Buy A Fire-Damaged Bugatti Chiron For A Fraction Of Its Original Price The front bumper is toast, and it’s going to need a new light cluster too. We can’t see from the low-resolution images if there’s any damage to the crash structure behind the bumper, but since the passenger airbag has deployed, it must have been a reasonably hard knock. Interestingly, the steering wheel airbag is intact, despite the impact being on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The GT’s centrepiece, a mid-mounted 5.7-litre V10, seems to be just fine, as the car is listed as running and driving still. The mileage figure is - as expected for a car like this - very low at just 8,384. The keys are still present, and you even get a little bit of fuel left in the tank. Huzzah!