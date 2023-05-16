F1's Lando Norris given custom-made McLaren 765LT Spider

The McLaren F1 driver has fitted the super-rare car with some very cool touches...

Lando Norris has been delivered a custom-made McLaren 765LT Spider. The McLaren F1 driver has added his own unique design points to the ultra-rare car, in a process which began 18 months ago. There are just 765 of these beauties in the world - and now one of them belongs to McLaren’s most coveted Formula 1 superstar.

Norris’ new car has a carbon blue colour scheme, and a dash of yellow which he also uses on his F1 helmet. His LN logo is on the headrest, and there are four stripes on the door and steering wheels, which is a nod to his No4 racing number. The McLaren 765LT Spider starts at £280,000 but that’s before you add any of your custom requests…