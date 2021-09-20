Europe Might Be Getting The Ford Bronco After All

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Ford Bronco has been a smash hit across The Pond. The reborn icon exceeded 150,000 orders ins a matter of weeks, and perhaps as a consequence of this popularity, Ford is seemingly reconsidering its position on bringing the vehicle to Europe. See also: The New Ford Bronco Has Passed 165,000 Pre-Orders In Just Three Weeks When the Bronco was revealed last year, various regional European Blue Oval press offices said that there were “no plans” to sell the car on this continent. Jim Farley, however, was making much more positive noises at last weekend’s Goodwood Revival, at which the Ford CEO was driving his own GT40. As you do.

When asked about the prospect of the Bronco coming to the continent, he told Car Throttle sister title Auto Express: “I’m just waiting for these guys [Ford of Europe] to make up their mind”. So, it’s far from a yes, but it’s definitely not an outright no either. Furthermore, Farley reckons the Bronco would suit European roads just fine. “Absolutely, it works. I see all these Defenders around,” he said, adding, “I think it would work fine”. The current Land Rover Defender is slightly larger than the Bronco, we should point out, but not significantly so.