Here's How The Mercedes-AMG One's Record-Breaking 'Ring Lap Looked

Youtube/Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG One, AMG’s ultimate road-going race car, has just set the record for fastest lap around the Nurburgring in a production car, clocking a blisteringly quick time of just six minutes and 35.183 seconds. What makes it even more impressive is that the track was apparently damp and conditions were less than “ideal” – could the One be capable of even quicker times if it were given a perfect, dry track?

Just last year, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS with the Manthey Racing pack lapped the ‘Ring in six minutes 43.3 seconds. That means the One has just beaten the Porsche’s time by a whole seven seconds. In the damp.

This onboard video shows just how brave the Mercedes-AMG One driver, Maro Engel, is. The One just slices through each one of the ‘Ring’s over-170 corners with ease, and the confidence with which Engel does it is testament to the supercar’s composure. We really do recommend watching the whole thing through.