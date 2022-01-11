Enjoy 5 Minutes Of The Pagani Huayra R Making Spectacular V12 Noises
Pagani's new track car has been spotted undergoing testing at Monza, making a fabulous racket in the process
The Pagani Huayra R costs €2.6 million (£2.16m). Before taxes. On the strength of this video alone, however, it’s worth every penny. The vid features five minutes of the new track-only hypercar undergoing testing at Monza circuit in Italy, the R’s all-new V12 wailing away magnificently.
Somehow, it sounds even better than its predecessors, the Zonda R and Revolucion (see below for another video for which you’ll be wanting good headphones). What you’re hearing blasting out the back of the Huayra is an all-new 6.0-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 developed by HWA AG.
Having engineered the Mercedes CLK GTR and more recently played a role in further developing the Apollo IE, the German company is no stranger to working with angry things powered by V12s. The engine it’s made for the Huayra R develops peak power of 838bhp at 8250rpm and will keep spinning until 9000rpm.
Enhancing the soundtrack further, the R has an exhaust system made from ultra-thin Inconel with equal length manifold pipes for each of the engine’s 12 cylinders. This leads to the classic quad central exit stack of pipes we usually expect to see at the rear of a Pagani.
The fresh powerplant sits in a carbon fibre monocoque which is clad in carbon panels. These sprout various aero devices including a sizeable rear wing and a vast diffuser, contributing to a downforce figure of 1000kg at 199mph. Boosting mechanical grip meanwhile are forged aluminium double wishbones, adaptive dampers, giant Brembo carbon ceramic brakes and Pirelli slick tyres.
It’s a fitting swansong for the Huayra, which is set to be replaced this year by the new C10. Then again, since this year Pagani is also making yet another example of the Zonda, a car the Huayra was supposed to usurp 10 years ago, perhaps its story isn’t over just yet.
