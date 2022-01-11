Enjoy 5 Minutes Of The Pagani Huayra R Making Spectacular V12 Noises

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Pagani Huayra R costs €2.6 million (£2.16m). Before taxes. On the strength of this video alone, however, it’s worth every penny. The vid features five minutes of the new track-only hypercar undergoing testing at Monza circuit in Italy, the R’s all-new V12 wailing away magnificently. Somehow, it sounds even better than its predecessors, the Zonda R and Revolucion (see below for another video for which you’ll be wanting good headphones). What you’re hearing blasting out the back of the Huayra is an all-new 6.0-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 developed by HWA AG.

Having engineered the Mercedes CLK GTR and more recently played a role in further developing the Apollo IE, the German company is no stranger to working with angry things powered by V12s. The engine it’s made for the Huayra R develops peak power of 838bhp at 8250rpm and will keep spinning until 9000rpm. Enhancing the soundtrack further, the R has an exhaust system made from ultra-thin Inconel with equal length manifold pipes for each of the engine’s 12 cylinders. This leads to the classic quad central exit stack of pipes we usually expect to see at the rear of a Pagani.