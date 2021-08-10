Electric Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Replica Is A Near-£100,000 Toy

Three-quarter-size Ferrari Testa Rossa J is designed for ages 14 and up, and can hit speeds of 37mph

While we had to make do with common-or-garden go karts growing up, it might be a different story if you’re a teenager in a super-rich family. Load the dishwasher enough times and you might be treated to a 75 percent scale Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa replica. Ferrari has enlisted the Little Car Company to help create the Testa Rossa J, which is a faithful three-quarter-scale replica of the 1957 250 Testa Rossa racer. Only 299 will be made, costing $93,000 (almost £80,000) before taxes; pay VAT on top of that and you’ll be approaching £100,000.

For that money you could buy all manner of real Ferraris, including an FF, California, 430, 599 GTB or 612 Scaglietti. Or, perhaps less impressively, a fully specced new BMW M4. We scoffed when the smaller-scale Aston Martin DB5 and Baby Bugatti were launched (both also built by the Little Car Company). They each cost around £30,000, but now they look good value compared to this Ferrari. But it’s no Little Tikes buggy with Ferrari shields stuck on. Once the original car’s design had been digitally replicated, a team of panel beaters created the stunning curves out of aluminium. There’s Bilstein suspension, Brembo disc brakes and Pirelli tyres, and the handling is said to be accurate to the original. It was even fine-tuned at Fiorano, don’t you know.

Inside, you’ll find the same leather as in any other contemporary Fezza, plus the pedal box from the F8 Tributo and a wooden steering wheel made by the same company that crafted the original 250 Testa Rossa’s wheel. Two people can sit side-by-side, while the gauges have been updated to reflect the car’s electric powertrain. Ferrari’s latest cars are pushing out over 800bhp, but the Testa Rossa J packs just 5.3bhp. Full power is unleashed in Sport and Race modes (yes, really), and in these modes you can get up to 37mph - which should feel pretty fast. Dial it back to Comfort and the top speed is limited to 28mph, and there’s also a Novice mode that reigns in performance to just 1.3bhp and a 12mph top speed. A maximum range of 56 miles is possible from a full charge.