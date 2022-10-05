Driver Of Hyundai Elantra N Gets Ticket For Stock Exhaust, Told To Sue Dealer

A Hyundai Elantra N driver got in trouble with the cops for its loud stock exhaust and was told he needed to pay $7,000 to make it road legal

Youtube/Cosmo

A Californian Hyundai Elantra N driver has been ticketed for his car’s loud exhaust, despite the fact that it’s the stock unit fitted from the factory. The driver captured the incident on his dashcam and originally posted it to Reddit. In the video, the police officer stops the driver and tells him he’ll have to spend $7000 (around £6100) to put the car right and that he should sue the dealership that sold him the car for the fees. California is famous for having some of the strictest regulations on cars in the USA. The state’s noise limit on cars weighing less than 2721kg (6000lb) is 95dB. The police officer that stopped the driver in the video immediately approaches the driver with an aggressive tone and asks him what year his Elantra N is. The officer then asks why the car appears to be ‘backfiring’ with loud pops and bangs and whether the car is in track mode.

The driver responds that the car is in track mode, but fully stock, even offering to let the police officer take a look under the bonnet. The officer dismisses this and escalates the situation, saying that the car’s registration will be suspended until he sends the car back to the factory to have it looked at which will cost around $4000 (around £3500). The police officer then states that the car will have to go back to the state ref (a Californian body that regulates car modifications) for another check to make sure it’s been ‘fixed’ and that the driver will have to spend around $7000 (around £6100) in total. The big mistake that the driver made was admitting to the police officer that he had the car in track mode, which the police officer claims is illegal to use on public roads. When the driver states he wasn’t told this by the dealer, the police officer says he should sue them to claim back the $7000 he’s about to fork out to make his car road legal.