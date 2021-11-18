Driver Escapes With Only Minor Injury After Car Folds In Half Under Lorry

Merely looking at these images without context, you’d almost certainly assume the worst for anyone inside the unrecognisable car. And yet, that wasn’t the outcome here.

A 46-year-old woman escaped with only minor injuries despite her Nissan Altima becoming crushed and quite literally folded in half under a lorry in Mount Vernon, Washington state on Tuesday. The Nissan driver was travelling on the Skagit River Bridge and slowing down for traffic when the close-following semi-truck behind failed to stop in time. The Altima was struck and pushed into another truck in front, causing it to fold and go under the following lorry.

The Nissan driver was left trapped inside the mangled vehicle with the movement of the bridge causing the lorry on top to shake. Amazingly, though, once the truck was lifted free, the woman was able to crawl out the Altima on her own.