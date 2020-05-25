Don't Hate Yourself For Wanting This DIY Minigun Exhaust

Ever looked at Arnie brandishing his minigun in Terminator 2 and thought it would be a great look for a car exhaust? OK, probably not, but the chaps behind Russian YouTube channel Garage54 don’t think like normal folk.

They made this minigun-like exhaust using some thin tubing, a hollowed-out big bore exhaust silencer, and a series of machined metal discs. Thanks to a turbine wheel, it even rotates as exhaust gasses pass through. Genius!