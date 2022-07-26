Czech Police Seize Ferrari 458 Italia, Turn It Into Cop Car

Youtube/PolicieCZ

This Ferrari 458 Italia is likely to turn more heads than the Czech police’s usual fleet of Skoda patrol cars. The Ferrari was seized from criminals by the Czech police force and will start a new life pursuing the most aggressive drivers in the country, criminals in stolen vehicles and those attending street racing events. Just last month, this C7 Corvette Z06 was made into a police vehicle for a police force in Florida after it was seized from a drug dealer but, unlike the Ferrari, the ‘Vette won’t see any real action going after crims. Portuguese authorities also seized this Nissan GT-R R35 and turned it into an emergency organ transport vehicle.

Sources state that the 458 Italia was originally finished in red before being converted for use by the Czech forces. They painted it silver with yellow and blue reflective stripes and fitted it with a light bar on top which will help it clear a path through traffic to go after suspects.

The Ferrari 458 Italia’s 4.5-litre V8 engine is capable of 562bhp and 398lb ft of torque, getting it from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds and onto a top speed of 202mph. Let’s just say that’s much faster than your average Skoda Octavia police car, and with trained specialist cops behind the wheel there won’t be much else on the roads that can outrun it.