Cupra Leon's Angry Face Teased, Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain Confirmed

No disrespect to the standard fourth-generation Seat Leon - which was revealed last month - but there’s another version of the C-segment hatch we’ve been holding out for. We’re talking about the Cupra Leon, and happily, we won’t have to wait long until it’s revealed in full.

The hot hatchback - which won’t carry Seat branding as per the Cupra Ateca - is due to make its debut on 20 February, and if that’s still too long for you, just have a long gander at the teaser image above. In it, we can just about make out a substantially redesigned front bumper with some huge (probably not entirely real) intakes.

Perhaps of more interest is the information that’s gone out in the accompanying press release. A plug-in hybrid powertrain option has been confirmed, mirroring sister brand Skoda’s move in launching a similarly configured Octavia vRS, which will use the same 242bhp 1.4-litre inline-four-based powertrain as the VW Golf GTE.