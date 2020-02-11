or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 26 minutes ago 0
News

Cupra Leon's Angry Face Teased, Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain Confirmed

The successor to the third-generation Seat Leon Cupra has been teased ahead of an imminent reveal

No disrespect to the standard fourth-generation Seat Leon - which was revealed last month - but there’s another version of the C-segment hatch we’ve been holding out for. We’re talking about the Cupra Leon, and happily, we won’t have to wait long until it’s revealed in full.

The hot hatchback - which won’t carry Seat branding as per the Cupra Ateca - is due to make its debut on 20 February, and if that’s still too long for you, just have a long gander at the teaser image above. In it, we can just about make out a substantially redesigned front bumper with some huge (probably not entirely real) intakes.

Perhaps of more interest is the information that’s gone out in the accompanying press release. A plug-in hybrid powertrain option has been confirmed, mirroring sister brand Skoda’s move in launching a similarly configured Octavia vRS, which will use the same 242bhp 1.4-litre inline-four-based powertrain as the VW Golf GTE.

The Cupra Leon replaces a celebrated hot hatch and estate (pictured)
This setup will likely be carried over to the Cupra Leon too, although we’d like to think it’ll have a bit more poke in this Spanish application. Even if it doesn’t, there should still be more conventional, pure ICE version to satisfy power-hungry folk, using an EA888 inline-four turbo engine producing circa-300bhp.

We suspect this as the kinda/sorta separated performance brand is promising to reveal a “family” of cars all at the same time, which will include multiple models for road and motorsport usage. On the latter front, Cupra will be showcasing a Cupra Leon Competición and a Cupra e-Racer.

Stay tuned for 20 February…

