Crashing Your Acura Integra Type R After Selling It For $50k Is A Bitter Pill To Swallow

Straight away, we’d better say that there’s no happy ending to this story. The seller has lost the chance to have a significantly stronger bank balance, the buyer has lost the car of their dreams, and you have to read about one of the icons of 90s Japanese coupe nirvana being binned. We cross to Texas, where the Championship White Integra Type R had been listed on Bring A Trailer. You’ll know about it if you’re a Gran Turismo fan, or simply a fan of driving. It’s not quite up there with the Skylines and Supras, but prices have been on the rise for a little while now.

This one sold for $51,000, which isn’t a small sum of money by any stretch - and the mileage wasn’t particularly low at around 85,000. (It’s not the only high-price Honda we’ve seen recently either). So imagine selling it up, then taking it out for one last celebratory drive and wrecking the pristine white panels. Just thinking about it brings a knot to the stomach. You’d feel pretty sick as the buyer, too, especially as the person who bought this is said to have owned one in high school and was itching to drive another one. One consolation is that it’s highly unlikely that they paid the fee, although BaT would almost certainly have charged some admin fees.

Photos of the wreck were posted to the vistecrimports Instagram page. The collision took place at night-time in late May, and the resulting Carfax report states the car was sideswiped. There’s damage to the front and rear, but the extent is considered between minor and moderate, rather than severe. Even with airbags deployed. No-one was injured in the collision, which is the main positive.