or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
News

Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines

Honda has fully revealed the production version of the new Civic in the US, which looks damn near identical to the prototype revealed last year

Remind me later
Honda - Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines - News

The production US-spec version of the Honda Civic saloon has been revealed, and unsurprisingly, it looks just like the prototype revealed by the company last November. It’s a much neater-looking design than the fussy 10th-generation car, a theme that will hopefully carry over to the hatchback we’ll get in Europe.

The challenging nature of the old car’s styling seemingly isn’t lost on Honda, which even uses the words “simple” and “clean” to describe the new one’s body shell. The company is also making a big deal about the windscreen pillars, now sitting 5cm further forward “which elongates its hood for a premium silhouette”. Lovely.

Honda - Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines - News

Other design highlights include a low beltline, a “sharp shoulder character line” arcing from the wing to the rear light clusters. The interior has been tidied up too, with a minimalist design featuring a weird honeycomb material stuffed in the middle of the dash.

Honda has jumped on the floating tablet screen bandwagon, with a seven-inch (optionally nine-inch) screen jutting out in the middle of the cockpit. Thankfully, there are still physical climate controls just below. Also new is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for the fancier models, with entry-level versions sticking with a physical speedo next to a seven-inch display.

Honda - Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines - News

LX and Sport-trimmed Civics get a 2.0-litre, naturally-aspirated inline-four making 156bhp (an engine option that’ll seem a little alien to us here in Europe), while the EX and Touring derivatives get a punchier 178bhp 1.5-litre four-pot turbo. There’s no manual option - the only transmission offered at launch is the efficiency-friendly CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission).

Honda - Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines - News

Eventually, there will be a sportier Si model, followed by a Type R based on the incoming hatchback model. The 11th generation Civic is a good starting point for faster models, thanks to its stiffer body, wider rear track and lighter, more rigid front aluminium subframe. The electronic power steering has been rejigged too, apparently giving increased feedback and better stability when you’re travelling in a straight line.

The US-built 2022 Civic goes on sale this summer. Expect to see its Euro counterpart not long after that.

More Honda posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Brexit Means British Drivers Will Avoid EU Speed Camera Fines News Capsized Cargo Ship Sliced Apart In Salvage Efforts, Revealing Hundreds Of Mangled Cars News 6 Tiny V6s Found In Production Cars News Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is Now The 'Ring's Fastest Production Car News 2022 Subaru BRZ Burbles Into View With 225bhp 2.4 Boxer Engine News The 650bhp Bentley Continental GT Speed Will Do 208mph News Please Feign Surprise: The Tesla Roadster Is Delayed Until 2022 News Tesla Model S Roof Filmed Making A Bid For Freedom

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or