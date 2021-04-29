Clean-Looking 11th-Gen Honda Civic Arrives With 2.0 N/A And 1.5 Turbo Engines

Honda has fully revealed the production version of the new Civic in the US, which looks damn near identical to the prototype revealed last year

The production US-spec version of the Honda Civic saloon has been revealed, and unsurprisingly, it looks just like the prototype revealed by the company last November. It’s a much neater-looking design than the fussy 10th-generation car, a theme that will hopefully carry over to the hatchback we’ll get in Europe. The challenging nature of the old car’s styling seemingly isn’t lost on Honda, which even uses the words “simple” and “clean” to describe the new one’s body shell. The company is also making a big deal about the windscreen pillars, now sitting 5cm further forward “which elongates its hood for a premium silhouette”. Lovely.

Other design highlights include a low beltline, a “sharp shoulder character line” arcing from the wing to the rear light clusters. The interior has been tidied up too, with a minimalist design featuring a weird honeycomb material stuffed in the middle of the dash. Honda has jumped on the floating tablet screen bandwagon, with a seven-inch (optionally nine-inch) screen jutting out in the middle of the cockpit. Thankfully, there are still physical climate controls just below. Also new is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for the fancier models, with entry-level versions sticking with a physical speedo next to a seven-inch display.

LX and Sport-trimmed Civics get a 2.0-litre, naturally-aspirated inline-four making 156bhp (an engine option that’ll seem a little alien to us here in Europe), while the EX and Touring derivatives get a punchier 178bhp 1.5-litre four-pot turbo. There’s no manual option - the only transmission offered at launch is the efficiency-friendly CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission).