or register
Matt Kimberley profile picture Matt Kimberley 6 days ago 14
News

Chris Harris Mocks The Tesla Cybertruck, Calls It ‘Risible’

Oh dear. Although Top Gear presenter Chris Harris doesn’t think the Tesla Cybertruck looks too bad, he thinks it’s “a bit of a p*ss-take…”

Remind me later

A jet-lagged Chris Harris, expert driver and Top Gear small(er) person, has given his opinions on the Tesla Cybertruck. They are not good. Well, actually, he doesn’t think it looks too bad in a kind of disrupt-the-market kind of way, but he does call it risible, i.e. so ludicrous you laugh at it.

Raising the point that there’s not a civilised country on earth with pedestrian crash test regulations the Cybertruck could pass in its current form, Harris essentially questions the point of the unveil, other than keeping us talking about it for this long. His thoughts? “A bit of a piss-take.” Watch the four-minute video for his full explanation.

More Tesla posts

14 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept Has Just Won The Automotive Grille Game News Hyundai’s Lower, Wider And All-New i10 Comes With A Dedicated App News This Utterly Ruined Jaguar E-Type Has Been Stunningly Restored News Witness The Hennessey Venom F5's Furious 1800bhp V8 Being Dyno Tested News We Can Finally Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie's N/A V12 Used In Anger News BMW Has Shown Us The Future Of Electric-Powered M-Cars By Heavily Referencing The Past News The Bollinger B1 And B2 Are Boxy EV Workhorses With 606bhp Apiece News Less Than A Third Of New Cars Have A Manual Handbrake

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or