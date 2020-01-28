Check Out This Wild Bentley Continental GT Ice Racer

Bentley has revealed an entry to this year’s GP Ice Race in the shape of a specially modified Continental GT.

The leather-splashed super-GT packs the standard 626bhp, 664lb ft W12, making it good for a 207mph top speed on a dry Autobahn. It has been modified in a few key ways, though, with a slight ride height increase, a 15mm wider track and accompanying wider arches, studded tyres from Pirelli, an array of Lazer light bars and an Akrapovic exhaust that’s best described as beautifully undignified.