Carlos Ghosn’s Accomplices Will Be Jailed For Helping Him Escape Japan

Father and son duo sentenced to 44 months in prison for their roles in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan in an audio equipment box

The Carlos Ghosn saga continues, and the latest twist is that two of the people who helped him escape house arrest have been sentenced to a total of 44 months in prison. Former US Army Special Forces soldier Michael Taylor will spend up to two years in jail, with his son Peter getting a one-year, eight-month sentence. ABC News reports that, in the Tokyo court, judge Hideo Nirei told the pair that “this case enabled Ghosn, a defendant of serious crime, to escape overseas”. The judge added that over a year and a half has passed since Ghosn’s house arrest, but he still hasn’t been brought to justice.

Michael Taylor was visibly upset in the courtroom, and said he had been misled by Ghosn. The ex-Nissan chief reportedly paid the Taylors $1.3 million (£950,000), but they said this had only covered their expenses and so they hadn’t benefited from assisting his escape. Carlos Ghosn was the respected chief of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance prior to his arrest, when it was alleged that he committed serious fraud by underreporting the bonuses he got and by using Nissan’s money as his own. It’s alleged that he also transferred his own financial losses onto Nissan’s books. After the Taylors helped him escape Japan in a flight case typically used for audio equipment, he was put on a private jet to Lebanon where he could avoid extradition.