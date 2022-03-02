Cargo Ship Carrying Porsches, Lamborghinis And More Sinks Following Fire

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Felicity Ace and the circa-4000 cars it was carrying are now at the bottom of the Atlantic. The roll-on-roll-off cargo ship caught fire on 24 February and burned for more than a week, and due to a combination of structural issues caused by the blaze and rough seas, it sank while under tow on Tuesday morning. An operation was underway to haul the 200-metre long vessel to safety. But as tugboats began to tow it, the Felicity Ace started to take on water, the port captain of the nearby island of Faial told Reuters. It lost stability after developing a list of 45 degrees to the starboard side, soon disappearing beneath the waves about 220 miles off the coast of the Azores archipelago and just beyond the Portuguese Economic and Exclusive Zone.

The Felicity Ace's crew was safely rescued the day the fire started

According to the Portuguese Navy, the sinking left some small pieces of debris and a patch of oily residue which was dispersed using water jets from tugboats. After refuelling, a patrol vessel carrying anti-pollution equipment and divers will return to the area, where the water is around 3000 metres deep. The Felicity Ace was transporting thousands of VW Group cars from Emden in Germany to Rhode Island in the USA. And yes, that includes many from the firm’s luxury brands. Porsche had around 1100 cars on board, and Bentley nearly 200. Dozens of Lamborghini models were in the holds - mostly of the Urus SUV variety, but also a number of Huracan and Aventador supercars.

The latter will prove tricky for Lamborghini to replace since the model has now gone out of production. Lamborghini of America CEO Andrea Baldi spoke last week of his hope that some examples of the Aventador would be safe, but even before the Felicity Ace slipped to the murky depths, salvaging anything on board seemed like a longshot. See also: Lamborghini Aventador Production May Need To Restart Following Cargo Ship Fire Around the same time, hipping claims company WK Webster reported: “The fire has spread throughout the entire length of the vessel and it appears that everything above the waterline has been burnt”, adding, “vehicles stowed below the waterline will likely also be affected by burning debris from upper decks and fire-fighting water”. In the latest images from the Portuguese Navy, we can see just how extensive the damage was. It looks…crispy.