or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
Blog

Can An Experienced Driver In A Slow Car Beat A Newbie In Something Fast?

We put our head of production Ethan in a Hyundai i20 N to see if he could beat a time set by Alex in a far less powerful standard version of the car

Remind me later
Can An Experienced Driver In A Slow Car Beat A Newbie In Something Fast? - Blog

We’re not sure the term ‘all the gear, no idea’ really works for modern performance cars. A lot of them are so accessible these days, that we’ve always wondered if someone relatively inexperienced at track driving could get in and bang out some respectable lap times.

To put this to the test, we hatched a plan. Into the new Hyundai i20 N hot hatch we installed Ethan Smale, our head of production who isn’t the least bit interested in driving. He was sent out on Llandow circuit in Wales to lay down a hot lap time, which CT editor-in-chief Alex Kersten was tasked with beating. In another i20 with a 1.0-litre inline-three.

It may have a turbo, but this mild-hybrid triple is still way down on power compared to the i20 N’s 1.6, producing 118bhp. The N on the other hand is good for 202bhp, power which will go to the tarmac with minimal fuss thanks to the addition of a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The i20 N is also lower and stiffer and sits on wider, stickier tyres. Plenty of tools, in other words, to help Ethan make up for his lack of experience. And just to see what the N is really capable of, Alex also had a go in the faster of the two cars to lay down a benchmark time to compare to Ethan’s best effort.

We won’t spoil the ending, but suffice to say, it’s pretty close. And if you like the look of the N and how it handled itself on track, how’s this for some good news - we’re giving one away. Enter below for your chance to win a shiny, brand-new Hyundai N!

On completing and submitting this survey, you will automatically be entered to win a Hyundai i20 N.

Full terms and conditions are available here, and a spec sheet of the i20 N prize car is here.

0 comments

Recommended Blog BMW G80 M3 Vs M340d: The Precision Tool Vs The All-Rounder Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Blog ‘My’ New Skoda Octavia vRS Is Fast But Also Slightly Annoying Blog Why I Love My First Garage (Even Though It's Small And Crap) Blog The Places In The World Where You Can't Pump Fuel Yourself Blog Top 10 Best New Sports Cars In 2021 Blog Why Swapping Our POS Audi TT For A Volkswagen Up Was The Best Decision Blog Supercars Peaked About 10 Years Ago - Tell Me I'm Wrong Blog Meet The Tatty E36 BMW M3 Lightweight That's Spent Its Life Testing Tyres For Michelin Blog I Tried Enduro Riding For The First Time (And I Sucked At It)

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or