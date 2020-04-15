or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 2
News

Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Models On The Way With Manual Gearboxes

Cadillac will make 'Blackwing' branded versions of the CT4 and CT5, and the latter will reportedly come with a V8

Remind me later
Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Models On The Way With Manual Gearboxes - News

With the new Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V dropping a whole heap of power compared to their respective predecessors, we were left assuming there was more to come. Turns out there is - the General Motors subsidiary has just announced that ‘Blackwing’ versions of the sports saloons are on the way.

Not only that, but the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will both have the option of a manual gearbox, “a feature most luxury brands no longer offer but continues to be a strong desire for many performance driving enthusiasts,” Cadillac says. Preach.

As the successor to the ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing is expected to use a twin-turbo V6, offering a big increase in power compared to the 315bhp inline-four found in the standard CT4-V.

Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Models On The Way With Manual Gearboxes - News

Weirdly, the CT5-V isn’t expected to get Cadillac’s ‘Blackwing’ V8. Instead, a few outlets including Car & Driver are reporting that the super saloon will receive a fettled version of the 6.2-litre supercharged ‘LT4’ V8 used by its predecessor, the CTS-V.

Cadillac says the models will represent “the apex of Cadillac performance and driver engagement,” something it will achieve via specific chassis tuning along with the shouty powerplants. Production will be limited, ensuring a greater level of exclusivity compared to the non-Blackwing V cars.

The CT4-4 Blackwing should be at least as powerful as its 444bhp predecessor, the ATS-V
The CT4-4 Blackwing should be at least as powerful as its 444bhp predecessor, the ATS-V

Blackwing prototypes have been undergoing testing at various circuits across the USA already, each lapping multiple seconds faster than their predecessors at Virginia International Raceway.

We should hopefully see the cars in full before the year is out.

2 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Mercedes-AMG Has Finally Axed The C63’s V8 – For A Four-Pot Hybrid News Road Traffic In The UK Drops 73% To Levels Not Seen In 65 Years News An Electric Hummer With 1000bhp Is Officially On The Way News The Ford Puma ST Will Soon Be A Thing News Chris Harris Mocks The Tesla Cybertruck, Calls It ‘Risible’ News Check Out This Wild Bentley Continental GT Ice Racer News Check Out The €3m, Carbon-Clad Bugatti Chiron Noire News The 700bhp De Tomaso P72 Will Have A Roush-Tuned Mustang V8 Heart

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or