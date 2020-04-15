Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Models On The Way With Manual Gearboxes

With the new Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V dropping a whole heap of power compared to their respective predecessors, we were left assuming there was more to come. Turns out there is - the General Motors subsidiary has just announced that ‘Blackwing’ versions of the sports saloons are on the way.

Not only that, but the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will both have the option of a manual gearbox, “a feature most luxury brands no longer offer but continues to be a strong desire for many performance driving enthusiasts,” Cadillac says. Preach.

As the successor to the ATS-V, the CT4-V Blackwing is expected to use a twin-turbo V6, offering a big increase in power compared to the 315bhp inline-four found in the standard CT4-V.