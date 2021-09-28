or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
Used Cars

Buy This Renault Twizy 'F1' For Ultimate Quadricycle Bragging Rights

This is one of five cars to be given a Twizy F1-inspired makeover by Oakley Design, and it's up for online auction

Remind me later
Renault - Buy This Renault Twizy 'F1' For Ultimate Quadricycle Bragging Rights - Used Cars

Last week, many were falling over themselves with excitement thanks to the incoming UK arrival of the Citroen Ami. The trouble is, it’s looking like we won’t get the option to pay to drive them by the mile as you do across the Channel or lease one for a low monthly fee. Instead, we suspect you’ll have to buy one up front, which could cost as much as £6000.

Yes, you’ll have something that’ll turn plenty of heads, but it’s not the ultimate attention-grabbing quadricycle out there. This is.

Renault - Buy This Renault Twizy 'F1' For Ultimate Quadricycle Bragging Rights - Used Cars

What you’re looking at isn’t, as you might have initially thought, the Renault Twizy F1. That car was a one-off which, as far as we know, is still owned by Renault. Instead, this is a regular Twizy given an expensive makeover inspired by the F1.

Now-defunct British firm Oakley Design made just five of these cars using the standard Twizy as a base. The transformation involved 2015 season F1 wing mirrors, magnesium wheels from a Formula Two car with centre-locking hubs, and a whole load of expensive pre-impregnated carbon fibre. The front/rear wings, the aero elements at the side and the rear diffuser are all made from the stuff.

Renault - Buy This Renault Twizy 'F1' For Ultimate Quadricycle Bragging Rights - Used Cars

The whole shebang looks great in its green, gold-flaked paint. Other neat aesthetic touches include an LED rain light for the full single-seater racing car look and a Lexan roof with a chequered flag design. It also sits a lot lower than a standard Twizy.

Renault‘s Twizy F1 had KERS and a significantly uprated motor producing 100bhp, but Oakley’s car makes do with the stock powertrain. That means there’s a 6.1kWh battery pack under the front seat, which is hooked up to a motor at the rear axle producing a mere 17bhp. There is a ‘power box’ which allows the driver to activate a ‘sport’ mode, but we suspect that won’t make much difference to the performance.

Renault - Buy This Renault Twizy 'F1' For Ultimate Quadricycle Bragging Rights - Used Cars

The Twizy is available via online auction platform Collecting Cars. The current owner seems to have struggled to shift it on - it failed to sell when auctioned on Trade Classics last November, and it’s previously been listed on eBay for £22,995.

At the time of writing, the Twizy had received 16 bids and was sitting at £11,000 with six days to go. It’s worth noting the winning bidder will have to take over the Renault battery lease tied in with the car, which costs £55 a month.

Tempted?

More Renault posts

0 comments

Recommended Used Cars Mitsubishi UK's Evo VI TME Sells For £100k, IX FQ-360 MR Hits Nearly £70k Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars Someone Bought 9 Top Gear Car Football Suzuki Swifts For £8k And We Have Questions Used Cars This £16k Peugeot RCZ R Is Rarer Than A Ferrari 488 Pista Used Cars Nope, This Ferrari Testarossa's US Flag Livery Isn't A Wrap Used Cars This £900k Porsche 918 Spyder Looks Vibrant In Racing Yellow Used Cars The Impreza WRX-S Is A Special(ish) Subaru You Can Have For Just £6k Used Cars Here's A Nissan 370Z Nismo For The Price Of A Ford Fiesta ST Used Cars My Subaru Legacy 3.0R Spec.B Ownership Ended In A Big Puddle Of Coolant, But I've No Regrets Used Cars Here's Your Chance To Buy Some Of Richard Hammond's Cars And Bikes

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or