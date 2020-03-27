Burnout Paradise Remastered Is On Its Way To Nintendo Switch
EA has announced a Nintendo Switch port for Burnout Paradise Remastered, which will arrive at some point in 2020
Perhaps it’s because I’m an ageing millennial terrified by the relentless march of time, but it seems inconceivable that Burnout Paradise is 12 years old. One of few games where cars fold, crumple and disintegrate on impact as they (sort of) should, it was hilarious fun when first released in 2008, and it’s already been remastered for a bunch of platforms.
It was re-released in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One and Windows, and now, EA has announced that it’s made a port for the Nintendo Switch - the first Burnout title to come to one of the brand’s consoles since 2003’s Burnout 2 Gamecube release.
Gamers will be able to enjoy Paradise City in smooth 60 frames-per-second glory, with playtime extended considerably thanks to - as with the 2018 Remastered editions - the inclusion of all the original expansions. There’ll also be a multiplayer mode for local party play or online with up to eight other gamers.
As for when this is out, we only know that it’s coming at some point in 2020 - EA hasn’t offered a release date yet. We’ll no doubt all be shut away in our homes still by then, though, so its arrival will be very welcome.
