Burnout Paradise Remastered Is On Its Way To Nintendo Switch

Perhaps it’s because I’m an ageing millennial terrified by the relentless march of time, but it seems inconceivable that Burnout Paradise is 12 years old. One of few games where cars fold, crumple and disintegrate on impact as they (sort of) should, it was hilarious fun when first released in 2008, and it’s already been remastered for a bunch of platforms.

It was re-released in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One and Windows, and now, EA has announced that it’s made a port for the Nintendo Switch - the first Burnout title to come to one of the brand’s consoles since 2003’s Burnout 2 Gamecube release.