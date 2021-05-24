Bottas' Mercedes Still Has A Wheel Stuck On It Following Monaco Pitstop Mishap

Mercedes has revealed that it won't be able to remove the wheel nut shredded during the Monaco GP until the car returns to the factory

In recent years Mercedes-AMG has made the business of winning in F1 look very easy. It isn’t infallible, of course, so every now and then, everything goes to pot for the team during a Grand Prix weekend. Just take last week’s showing at Monaco as an example. Suffering from tyre temperature issues, Lewis Hamilton qualified way down in 7th place, his worst result since the 2018 German GP. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was well-placed to score a decent finish for the team, starting from second following the pre-race elimination of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, but that wasn’t to be either. Pitting from what seemed like a secure second place, a disastrous stop ended Bottas’ race. The wheel gun for the front-right wheel wasn’t seated correctly, meaning the “driving faces” (a pair of vertical tabs) of the nut were ground off.

On the TV footage, a cloud of metal filings could be seen flying out of the wheel. Several different wheel guns were used as Bottas slid down the order, but it was no use - there just wasn’t anything left for the devices to grapple. That wheel wasn’t going anywhere, and at the time of writing, the rim and its spent tyre remains attached to the Mercedes W12. “It will have to be ground off, get a Dremel [cutting tool] out and painfully slice through the remnants of the wheel nut,” Mercedes technical director James Allison said, adding, “We will do that back at the factory.”

