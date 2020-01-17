BMW M Sold More Cars Than Mercedes-AMG In 2019 Amid New Model Assault

Sales of M Division cars surged by 32 per cent last year, fuelled by an aggressive expansion of the range

Last year was a rather good one for M Division. BMW‘s maker of enormously powerful cars of all shapes an sizes saw its sales surge by 32.2 per cent to 135,829, a record for the sub-brand. What’s particularly interesting about that number is it’s a few thousand more than the amount of cars Mercedes-AMG managed to flog over the same period - 132,136. Advantage, Munich.

New models like the X3 M have fuelled BMW M Division's sales growth

BMW can thank its aggressively expanded range M, with the all-new X3 M, X4 M and M8 to its roster in 2019. New versions of the X5 M and X6 M were launched too. The USA took the single largest chunk of M sales, with 44,442 sales sold across the pond. Germany was M’s second most-important market, meanwhile, with 26,110 vehicles flogged. Us Brits are partial to a fast BMW too, it seems, as the UK was in third place with 17,688 M cars shifted.

Despite being pipped by BMW in the sales race, Mercedes-AMG still enjoyed healthy growth in 2019