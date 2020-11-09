Behold: The 100kg Carbon Fibre Heart Of The Gordon Murray T.50

A few weeks ago we were admiring the guts of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 transplanted into the tubular space frame of an Ultima. At the time, the McLaren F1 successor’s carbon fibre monocoque wasn’t ready yet, and the engineering team wanted to get a head start on the powertrain side of the equation.

The first carbon tub has since arrived at GMA’s prototype workshop, however, as seen in the video above. It’s a thing of beauty, tipping the scales at around 100kg - roughly comparable to McLaren Automotive’s MonoCage.

Low weight is a theme for the T.50 - the monocoque and the carbon fibre body panels which will clad it collectively tip the scales at just 150kg. The Cosworth-built, 3.9-litre N/A engine weighs just 178kg meanwhile, 60kg less than the S/70 BMW V12 used by the McLaren F1. All told, the T.50 will weigh 980kg - similar to a VW Up.