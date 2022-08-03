Autoart 993R Is A Porsche 911 Restomod With A Sprinkling Of GT3 Magic

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We can’t get enough of the stunning (but stupidly expensive) Porsche 911 restomods built by Californian-based firm Singer, but we think it’s about time a model other than the 964-generation 911 saw some love. Introducing the Paul Stephens Autoart 993R, a bespoke, tailor-made recreation of the 993-generation 911, which, on paper, has the makings to be the ultimate analogue driver-focussed machine. The car’s owner challenged Autoart to improve every aspect of the original 993 by 25 per cent, and Autoart spent five years working on the brief before revealing this gorgeous machine. So, what exactly has Autoart done to make the 993R so special? Firstly, the car’s original M62 3.6-litre flat-six engine has been enlarged to 3.8 litres, while improvements include an uprated crankshaft, new bearings and an oil pump from a 997 GT3. There are also Porsche Motorsports lifters, 993 RSR barrels and pistons, lightened Pauter conrods, a bespoke Paul Stephens-designed camshaft and a modified Cargraphics performance exhaust system.

As a result, the 993R produces 330bhp at 7400rpm: an increase of 58bhp over the standard car. However, the firm has revealed that a track-focussed 360bhp specification is also on the cards if customers so desire it. The 993R’s redline has been raised to an impressive 8500rpm, while overall weight is down from 1370kg to 1220kg. The car retains its original six-speed manual transmission, and a Wavetrac limited-slip differential has been fitted to help keep this roadgoing racer and its driver on the tarmac rather than upside-down in a hedge. In terms of other handling improvements, much of the car’s original suspension has been replaced with lightweight Porsche Motorsport components. Active dampers have been fitted and tuned by Centre Gravity, while the car’s new brakes are the same as those found on the 993 RS. A set of 996.2 GT3-spec 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres have been bolted on to each of the four corners.

On the inside, you’ll find a host of lightweight, high-quality components which not only save weight but remind the driver that they’re sitting behind the wheel of something rather special. The original seats make way for carbon-fibre Recaro bucket units, while aluminium has been used to improve the tactility of the car’s wiper and indicator stalks. The dashboard, door cards and centre console have also been re-trimmed in high-quality black leather. See also: Nick Heidfeld’s Porsche 959 S Looks Better Than New After An Ultimate Overhaul