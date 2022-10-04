Audi R8 GT RWD Is The Ultimate Track Focused Last Hurrah For The German Supercar

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Audi has just announced the Audi R8 GT RWD, 12 years after the first generation of the R8 GT RWD was released. This hardcore version of the Audi R8 marks a monumental moment for the car as it will be the last V10 FSI ICE model ever made. The GT will be rear-wheel-drive and Audi’s keen to point out the car’s controlled oversteering capabilities – the GT RWD will be the most powerful rear-wheel-drive car ever produced in the brand’s history. Audi’s 5.2-litre V10 FSI engine will produce 612bhp and 417lb ft of torque, and deliver its power through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. It’ll do 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds – not as quick as an AWD model from a standstill, of course, but then the RWD version’s focus is on driver enjoyment, not just straight line speed. That’s also why it’ll get a new Torque Rear driving mode which allows the driver to choose the amount of stability control the car delivers, just in case you want to get slidey.

On the outside there are some visual upgrades over the standard R8, including meaner-looking trim finished in black, which includes a front splitter, side skirts, a diffuser, rear wing and other aero upgrades designed to push the car into the tarmac. The R8 GT RWD is designed to be lighter weight than other versions, and Audi’s engineers have managed to reduce its curb weight by around 20kg for a total weight of 1,570kg.

The car comes with a ceramic braking system and performance suspension as standard which should provide plenty of stopping power and composure on the track. If that’s not enough, though, Audi also offers an optional upgraded adjustable coilover suspension package with instructions and tools for the avid track-day nerd to get their hands dirty and configure their ideal setup. Despite this track focus, the R8 GT RWD still offers plenty of niceties. It comes with a B&O premium sound system, Alcantara diamond headlining and racing bucket seats, plus an interior with black and red finishes (this includes red seat belts – a feature only ever used on the previous generation Audi R8 GT RWD.)