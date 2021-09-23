Audi Has Hired Ken Block (Quietly) Shred Tyres In EVs

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s been all change for Ken Block this year. First off, he ditched his Ford partnership that had been running since 2010, going back to his old chums at Subaru. And apparently, one (no doubt lucrative) manufacturer contract wasn’t enough for the DC Shoe co-founder turned tyre torturer, as he’s just joined forces with Audi. See also: Gymkhana 2020 Is Here And The Jumps Are Spectacular Before you get excited about Ken’s next big video featuring a 1000bhp Sport quattro warbling away and spitting flames, we should let you know that the tie-up is solely focused on electric stuff. In the press release’s words, the plan is for Block and Audi to team up for “exclusive joint projects in the field of electric mobility.”

And that’s as much detail as we get for now. As far as we know, none of this affects Block’s ARA (American Rally Association) campaign with Subaru, and we should imagine Gymkhana videos will continue to feature vehicles from the Japanese manufacturer. As a reminder, last time out Block handed over the Gymkhana reins to Travis Pastrana, who thrashed around his hometown of Annapolis in a mad, carbon fibre-bodied Subaru WRX STI with 850bhp. Block will, as far as we know, be back for Gymkhana 12, and probably not in an electric Audi. He might, however, have a crack at the Dakar Rally. Audi will take on the event with its new RS Q E-Tron (below), and Block would be a headline-grabbing driver to stick behind the wheel. He’s also a dab hand at that kind of driving, having set the third fastest time during his run on the final stage of the event last year in the Extreme E Odyssey 21 prototype. In 2021 he also won the first ever Projekt E rallycross series in Sweden.

Block sizes up the RS Q E-tron Dakar monster - expect to see him in this soon