Aston Martin Is The First Team To Show A Real 2022 F1 Car, And It's Stunning

The first physically revealed, real 2022 F1 car is the Aston Martin AMR22, which looks drastically different to its predecessor thanks to the FIA's new rulebook

Haas might have been the first team to reveal a 2022 F1 car, but it chose to do so via a set of renders. Red Bull, meanwhile, showed its latest livery (which, as you’d expect, was no great departure from the old one) on a show car. Aston Martin, on the other hand, has given us the real deal in the carbon fibre. Its ‘AMR22’ enjoyed its grand reveal at Aston’s road car assembly line in Gaydon alongside the Valkyrie AMR Pro, Valhalla and DBX707. And my word, is it a lovely thing.

While the Haas VF-22’s relatively plain livery didn’t exactly inspire, the AMR22 looks stunning in Aston Martin Racing Green. There also seems to be a little more going on in terms of aero trickery, which is to be expected given the team’s significantly higher budget. Our favourite bit? That might just be the vents on top of the side pods. Like all cars on the grid this year, the AMR22 has a more curvaceous design than its predecessor. Ground effect aerodynamics are returning to the sport for the first time, meaning what’s up top can be simplified dramatically. This should reduce the ‘dirty air’ in the cars’ wake, hopefully making overtaking easier.

The team’s 2021 driver line-up carries over, featuring four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, son of Aston Martin executive chairman Laurence. He led a consortium which in 2018 bought what was then called Force India, later rebranding it as Aston Martin. The Silverstone-based outfit has gone under various names since it originally entered F1 in 1991 as Jordan Grand Prix.