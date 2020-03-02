Aston Martin Is Celebrating 70 Years Of Vantage With Wallpaper Perfection

Party poppers at the ready - Aston Martin‘s famed ‘Vantage’ name has just turned 70. Used for both special versions of AM products and as a model name in its own right, Vantage is a huge deal for the company, so its chosen method of celebration is understandably grand.

Aston Martin decided that rather than baking a cake, it should gather together all of the key Vantage models - 14 in total - for an incredible photocall. As you’d expect, the resulting images are jaw-dropping, and also perfect wallpaper for both desktop and mobile, with both landscape and portrait images in the bumper press pack. We’ve picked our favourites for your viewing and downloading pleasure.