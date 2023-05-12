Aston Martin claim $80m profits solely due to F1 Safety Car!

Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll claims they have pocketed $80m because of the regular appearance of the F1 Safety Car at grands prix.

Aston Martin are the manufacturer of the F1 Safety Car, the vehicle deployed to slow the speed of a race after an accident.

The Vantage F1 edition has sold between 300 and 400, Stroll says, totalling $80m.

“Sounds like a small number, but for a company of our size it’s relatively important,” Stroll said at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit.

A Vantage F1 edition costs $200,000 (£159,000).