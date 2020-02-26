Are You Brave Enough For This £6000 VW Touareg V10 TDI?

The new Touareg R had us pondering the old V10 version, but would you dare buy one?

As much as we liked the look of the new Touareg R when it was revealed earlier this week, VW has given earlier versions of its uber SUV the R treatment. The R50 used a V10 TDI engine, which wasn’t even the most ridiculous powertrain option for the first-gen Touareg (that honour goes to the especially silly 6.0-litre W12 version). The cheapest R50 found for sale it £15,000, but for a more tempting alternative, non-R V10s can be picked up for as little as £5000.

These aren’t all that far away in terms of poke, with the 5.0-litre engine producing 309bhp and a mammoth 550lb ft of torque. It may be a diesel engine, but economical it ain’t - its sheer size means it’s good for just 23mpg on the combined cycle while chugging out an average of 300g/km of CO2. The amount of space the V10 takes up in the engine bay is - as with the W12 Touareg and Audi’s V12 TDI Q7 - problematic when stuff goes wrong. A worrying amount of jobs require the whole damn thing to be pulled out. The injectors are also hilariously expensive to replace, although there is at least now the option of remanufactured parts to soften the blow. Slightly.

If all that doesn’t put you off, you might like the look of this one. It’s done 117,000 miles and is up for £5995. It’s being sold via the kind of advert we love, with no less than 55 nice and clear photos showing the car inside and out from all angles. It’s just been serviced (which won’t have been cheap), and its 20-inch wheels are wearing some relatively fresh-looking Hankook tyres. Good news, as the bill for eventually replacing the boots will be stomach-churning.