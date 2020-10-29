Are Performance Air Filters Ever Worth Using?

It’s a question that’s been asked many times: are performance air filters worth it? Many decide to fit one regardless - after all, it’s just about the cheapest and easiest modification out there.

But to bring some science into the equation, the ever-analytical Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews has decided to avert his attention from the rubber hoops he usually talks about to wade into this long-running debate.

We’ve seen dyno tests like this before, but what’s interesting here is Benson has used two different cars for the job - an E92 BMW M3, and a Skoda Octavia vRS. So, we can see the effects of fitting a performance air filter to a reasonably exotic naturally-aspirated V8, and a fairly run-of-the-mill turbocharged inline-four.